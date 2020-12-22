Covid-19 checks and curfew add to Beitbridge border traffic jam

The border post, considered to be a gateway to Africa, is traditionally busy over the festive season. Even though there is less traffic this festive season, curfews and Covid-19 health checks have added to the congestion.

“Nothing is moving. Everything is at a standstill,” a commuter told SABC news.

“We sleep here in the bush with no security. Thieves can rob us here,” another motorist told the broadcaster.

“We are from Johannesburg going to Malawi. Nothing is moving. The roads are narrow and this is one of the busiest routes in Africa.”