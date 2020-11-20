South Africa

Limpopo police catch explosives smuggler coming from Zim

By TimesLIVE - 20 November 2020 - 10:19
A man was arrested at the Beitbridge border post when he tried to enter SA with blasting cartridges and explosives accessories. File image
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

A police operation has prevented a man crossing the Beitbridge border post with explosives.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said the 27-year-old suspect was travelling from Zimbabwe to Alberton in Gauteng.

He was arrested at 1am on Thursday by border police together with the Musina bomb disposal unit.

"The explosives were carried in packaged boxes and loaded inside a truck trailer. The driver was directed towards the searching bay and when the packages were opened, 115 units of blasting cartridges and 100 units of explosives accessories were discovered. He was immediately arrested."

The suspect will soon appear in the Musina magistrate's court on charges of possession of explosive materials.

The origin of the explosives and the motive is not known at this stage. Police investigations are continuing, said Ngoepe.

