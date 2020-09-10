Municipal manager with fake documents deported to Zimbabwe
The Rand West City municipality senior manager who was arrested for working in SA illegally has been deported to Zimbabwe.
Minister of home affairs Aaron Motsoaledi's spokesperson Siya Qoza said the department concluded the deportation process for Zivanai Katikiti, a manager for financial control and reporting at the Rand West City municipality in Gauteng, on Wednesday...
