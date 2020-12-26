Zweli Mkhize called on to intervene urgently in Beitbridge backlogs

With several deaths already recorded at the Beitbridge border post, the transport and freight forwarding industries have called for urgent intervention saying “a humanitarian disaster is unfolding”.

The industries said the situation was “creating a potential Covid-19 catastrophe which also threatens a cholera outbreak”.

In an open letter to health minister Zweli Mkhize, the organisations called for an urgent intervention, outlining its “grave conditions”, but have not received response.

Federation Eastern and Southern Africa Road Transport Associations CEO Mike Fitzmaurice said Covid-19 regulations and restrictions introduced at the beginning of December had severely compromised the flow of traffic through both sides of the border post.

“There is only one place for testing with a single entry and exit point, creating a massive bottleneck that stretches from Musina [Limpopo] on the SA side to the border post, and for more than 20km on the Zimbabwe side.

“The congestion, aggravated by the annual increase in traffic at this time of the year, has already cost SA lost revenue. During the first three weeks of December, the cost of delays at Beitbridge was almost R88m per week. Queue time delays for trucks amounted to R609m per week, amounting to R2,092,860,000 to date,” he said.