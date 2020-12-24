Five die while stuck in traffic at Beitbridge, with fears of more deaths

Five people have died in what has been described as the worst congestion in the history of the Beitbridge border post.

Queues of trucks and other vehicles are reaching 20km in both directions at the Musina, Limpopo, border crossing — and truck drivers are taking up to nine days to get into Zimbabwe, according to the Road Freight Association (RFA).

The association said the crisis was unacceptable as thousands of people had been stranded with no facilities or amenities to accommodate them.

“The freight situation is desperate ... This is the worst congestion in the history of Beitbridge. Queues stretch out from the border to Musina on the South African side and on the Zimbabwe side along the Beitbridge-Harare highway and the Bulawayo road,” said Gavin Kelly, CEO of the RFA.

“Trucks are on every street and all over in the surrounding towns. Though congestion at Beitbridge has been a challenge for some time, the Covid-19 checks and curfews have severely worsened this. With proper planning, this nightmare could have been avoided,” he said.