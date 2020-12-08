Cogta MEC Nqatha declares Nqaba Bhanga’s election unlawful, null and void
Nqaba Bhanga’s election as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor has been short-lived after co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha declared his election was “wrongful, unlawful and null and void”.
This, Nqatha said was because the election of Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels as acting speaker after speaker Buyelwa Mafaya was forcefully removed from chambers, was wrong because it was not presided over by acting city manager Mandla George or an official from Cogta that attended the chaotic meeting...
