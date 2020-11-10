South Africa

Scopa postpones meeting with EC Cogta over troubled municipalities

10 November 2020 - 15:49
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
The Scopa chairperson said the mix-up presented 'undesirable confusion'. File photo.
The Scopa chairperson said the mix-up presented 'undesirable confusion'. File photo.
Image: Anton Scholtz. File photo

A parliamentary meeting to hear what action Eastern Cape cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Xolile Nqatha has taken against problematic municipalities could not proceed on Tuesday when he told MPs he had not seen a report he was expected to present.

Nqatha was appearing with his department before the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) to talk about consequence management in municipalities under investigation.

A few minutes after Nqatha and the department's newly appointed administrative head  Andile Fani began their presentation, MPs noted that what they were presenting was not the same as the document sent to the committee prior to the meeting.

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa from the IFP said the mix-up presented a "difficulty".

Nqatha explained that the presentation he had initially loaded from his side and which “I had sight of” had been prepared for a meeting with Scopa that was postponed last month.

Eastern Cape MEC says 'stressed cadreship' speech was about following due process on corruption

Eastern Cape Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha has defended his speech on Thursday morning, saying it spoke against corruption and wrongdoing within the ANC
News
3 months ago

He said there were two other presentations “in which a few changes have been made, but I don't know which are those changes”.

“I will be guided by the committee whether we should proceed with the one I had sight of. You know it was going to come here with my approval, so I don't know, chair, you can guide me,” he said.

He said the confusion could have been due to transition in the department with many people "dealing with these matters".

Fani took up his position last Monday.

“It's an undesirable confusion, MEC. It does not sit well when a presentation would come before us and you haven't had sight of it. That on its own raises very serious and fundamental questions,” said Hlengwa.

The meeting was postponed.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bushiris’ bail bid succeeds: Evangelical couple released on R200,000 each in ...
Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
X