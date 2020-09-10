Cogta MECs decry political instability and interference in municipalities

Nqatha said in a situation where there was state capture, networks were established and people benefited.

“Now there has been an emerging fightback when people are being held to account, gravitating to the extent of people wanting to delegitimise Cogta as a role player in local government

“Some people are thinking that Cogta must wait for the municipality to attend to issues of wrongdoing and if you come and attend to them, it is regarded as a problem,” he said.

As part of ensuring there is consequence management, Nqatha said municipalities were now submitting their section 71 reports to him on a monthly basis as opposed to a quarterly basis and that correct people who are qualified and fit-for-purpose would be appointed to positions.

Nqatha vowed to put a stop to the recycling of people, who are appointed in various municipalities either as managers or CFOs whom he said “leave a trail of wrongdoing behind them”.

“We are saying that has got to come to a stop and we are putting measures to make sure that it comes to a stop.”

He said some of these senior officials had been in municipalities for a long time, and during their time, each financial year is characterised by poor performance and yet those people are not held responsible for this.

The Free State's Thembeni Nxangisa also put the problems of the three municipalities — Mangaung, Maluti-a-Phofung and Metsimaholo — that are under administration in the province at the door of political instability.