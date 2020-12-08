South Africa

Initiation after December 17 amid strict Covid-19 protocols

Compliance will be enforced to avoid surge in infections

By Lulamile Feni - 08 December 2020 - 11:30
Traditional initiation will be held under very strict Covid-19 regulations.
Traditional circumcision will remain illegal until December 17, and only boys who have had the mandatory health screening, which includes a Covid-19 test, and have a permit will be permitted to undergo the rite.

Eastern Cape co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha, said law enforcement agencies would be on standby until then to pounce on any transgressors.

Nqatha said traditional initiations would be held under very strict Covid-19 regulations and warned all those involved, including parents and the boys themselves, to ensure no-one would be infected by the coronavirus at initiation schools. 

