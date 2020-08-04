ANC fumes as ex-mayor Bobani takes over infrastructure job from Lungisa

“The ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay will never support any decisions taken by the black caucus which is not borne out of engagement and consultation, especially in a position which was occupied by the ANC as an organisation.

“As such the ANC views the action of the black caucus as undermining to the ANC as an organisation. The ANC will interact with this development comprehensively and pronounce itself to that effect.”

The decision was a strategic move as the council is set to debate the election of a new mayor next week.

Thsonono Buyeye has been acting mayor since Bobani was ousted in December 2019.

Bobani said on Monday that Buyeye had approached him to serve on the mayoral committee as head of infrastructure and engineering, the department with the largest budget and the custodian of water, electricity, sanitation and stormwater infrastructure.

“The acting mayor called me this afternoon and informed me he’s decided to put me in Lungisa’s place and I accepted. I accepted because the department has a huge challenge and he didn’t want a gap in that department. After consulting with my party, I accepted.” said Bobani.

The council will be debating Buyeye’s future at a council meeting on August 13 amid threats by Eastern Cape Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha to place the city under administration and dissolve the council if a mayor is not elected and a new acting city manager appointed.

Bobani said his aim was to hit the ground running as the department had many challenges.

“That’s a huge department ... You didn’t have electricity and there’s a huge challenge. We’re in a crisis as a metro, there’s no water. Those are the most important things, and I must ensure to look at it and fix it. People are complaining over stinking drains,” he said.

“The most important thing is to hit the ground running. Tomorrow [Tuesday] there’ll be a handover. I’ll start where Lungisa left off and I’ll ensure to deliver the best services for the people. It’s not a new thing, we’ll ensure to attend to resident’s complaints.

“It’s going to be a challenge and I’m ready for it.”

Bobani said he would not entertain politics but would focus on his work and keep residents informed on progress made in addressing and fixing water leaks.