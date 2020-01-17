Vosho dance moves at initiation graduation raises ire of traditional leaders

Eastern Cape traditional leaders have taken issue with a group of young men “disgracefully” performing the popular dance known as ivosho — which involves squatting and kicking at the same time — while leading a young initiation graduate home.

A video of the dance, which traditional leaders have called “insulting”, is doing the rounds on social media.

The initiation song ritual Somagwaza is supposed to be a dignified and sacred affair. Leaders now want the young men involved to account for their actions.

Their behaviour has even been slammed by parliamentary chief whip Pemmy Majodina on her WhatsApp status. She called the incident ''amaphara” (criminal).

Senior AmaXhosa royal family member Nkosi Xhanti Sigcawu, who alerted SowetanLIVE's sister publication DispatchLIVE to the video, said: ''This is so disgraceful. Those [young men] must be brought to book as they are totally out of order. They are a disgrace.

“This is an insult and an attack on the national pride of AmaXhosa and all the nations practising the custom and performing Somagwaza.