Khumalo also wrote to Zuma, placing him on precautionary suspension for what he said was "several acts of misconduct".
Last month, Zuma expelled Khumalo from the party.
On Friday, the Constitutional Court will hear arguments on whether Zuma is eligible to stand for parliament as one of the MK party's candidates in the elections.
The IEC went to the apex court to appeal an electoral court judgment that cleared Zuma to stand for parliament.
In court papers, the IEC's advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said: "There is a substantial risk of a disputed electoral outcome if Mr Zuma is allowed to stand despite his disqualification, which would erode the foundations of our constitutional order and the rule of law."
Sowetan spoke to several political analysts who said the infighting had proven that the party's foundation had not been laid well.
Zuma remains face of MK Party for elections– IEC
Founder Khumalo fails to have ex-president removed from list
Image: Darren Stewart
The IEC says Jacob Zuma still remains the face and registered leader of the MK Party.
The IEC was responding to a request by founder of MK Party Jabulani Khumalo who wanted the commission to remove Zuma as the face of the party and from its list of potential members of parliament.
"The Electoral Commission confirms that it has received communication from Mr Jabulani Khumalo on behalf of the MK Party...in that letter Mr Khumalo demands that the Electoral Commission should remove Mr Zuma as the 'face of MKP and as the president of the MKP'.
‘Remove Jacob Zuma as face of MK Party’: Salvo from Jabulani Khumalo to IEC
"The commission reiterates its stance that it does not involve itself in the internal affairs of political parties. Additionally, the commission only acts on the instruction of the registered leader of the party. In the present case, Mr Jacob Zuma is the registered leader of MK Party. This has been so since 10 April 2024," it said.
In his letter to the IEC dated May 5, Khumalo said Zuma fraudulently occupies his position as the leader.
The letter reads in part: "In these circumstances, I request urgently that the Electoral Commission should remove Mr Zuma's name as the 'face' of MKP. He should also be immediately removed as the president of the MKP. He occupies both positions through fraudulent and illegal manoeuvres."
Zuma is No. 1 on the MKP's list of candidates for the National Assembly.
Khumalo also wrote to Zuma, placing him on precautionary suspension for what he said was "several acts of misconduct".
Last month, Zuma expelled Khumalo from the party.
On Friday, the Constitutional Court will hear arguments on whether Zuma is eligible to stand for parliament as one of the MK party's candidates in the elections.
The IEC went to the apex court to appeal an electoral court judgment that cleared Zuma to stand for parliament.
In court papers, the IEC's advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said: "There is a substantial risk of a disputed electoral outcome if Mr Zuma is allowed to stand despite his disqualification, which would erode the foundations of our constitutional order and the rule of law."
Sowetan spoke to several political analysts who said the infighting had proven that the party's foundation had not been laid well.
READER LETTER | MKP resembles character of Zuma
"One would actually wonder what is going to happen in terms of the party going forward. We have a party that has had major victories in our courts and I commend them for using democratic institutions but the internal dynamics for me is like starting on the very wrong footing and it is very confusing for the South African voters," said professor Sethulego Matebesi from the University of Free State.
Lecturer in the department of political sciences at Unisa, Sanet Solomon, said there had been a lot of controversy around the MK Party since its inception.
"The removal of Jabulani Khumalo signalled a negative turn for the party and possible infighting. Khumalo's request to have Zuma removed further cements the lack of consensus in the party in the run-up to the elections," Solomon said.
"This puts the IEC in a peculiar position. It is uncertain how the suspended Khumalo's letter will be received as Zuma is currently number 1 on the MK party's list."
chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos