Justice not at the ANC's mercy

By - 17 July 2020 - 09:35
By labelling due process as "un-ANC" Eastern Cape Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha intentionally interpreted accountability decisions as a product of political expediency rather than compliance with a legal and fair process in society at large, the writer says.
Nothing depicts the attitude of many ANC leaders towards corruption like remarks made by Eastern Cape MEC for cooperative governance Xolile Nqatha this week.

Speaking at the memorial service of Buffalo City speaker Alfred Mtsi, Nqatha urged that "comrades" accused of corruption should not have action taken against them while under Covid-19 quarantine.

"That is why if you are contemplating to discipline anyone who must be held accountable for wrongdoing, if that person is in quarantine because he is ill, don't act against that person, Nqatha said.

"It is un-ANC, it's not comradely. You take action against any person who is quarantined, that person is stressed, his immune system cannot be able to fight the virus."

