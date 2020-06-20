Eastern Cape finance MEC and his wife test positive for Covid-19

Eastern Cape finance, economic development, environmental affairs and tourism MEC Mlungisi Mvoko and his wife, Balise Mvoko, have tested positive for coronavirus.

Oscar Mabuyane's spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha said both had gone for a test after showing flu-like symptoms.

“They are now in isolation. The Eastern Cape provincial government wishes both Mvoko and his wife well during their isolation period,” he said.

Sicwetsha said Mabuyane had spoken to Mvoko earlier today to wish him and his wife a speedy recovery.