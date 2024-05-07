"Bolt always has, and always will, condemn every instance of violence, no matter where or when it takes place, as it betrays everyone’s hope of a safe, secure South Africa where everyone can move around freely, no matter their location or the time of day or night.
Manhunt for Bolt driver accused of stabbing two women
Gory pictures of incident posted on social media
Image: 123RF/Simpson33
Bolt has blocked one of their drivers from the e-hailing platform while they investigate allegations he stabbed two women in Table View, Cape Town, at the weekend.
This is according to Bolt's PR manager Sandra Buyole, who told Sowetan that they were "deeply disturbed" by the incident, which occurred on Saturday.
Pictures posted on social media show one of the women lying on the ground with her pants covered in blood. Another one shows a woman dressed in black, with a gaping stab wound on her back. In the post, the woman said the driver stabbed them after he refused to drop them off at their destination.
Sowetan reached out to one of the injured women, who said she was not yet ready to talk about the incident as she was still recuperating.
Buyole said what happened to the women was "completely unacceptable".
"Upon learning of the incident, we immediately took action to block the driver from the platform while a thorough investigation is conducted. The safety and well-being of our riders are our top priorities, and we do not tolerate any behaviour that compromises their safety or security.
"Bolt always has, and always will, condemn every instance of violence, no matter where or when it takes place, as it betrays everyone’s hope of a safe, secure South Africa where everyone can move around freely, no matter their location or the time of day or night.
"We take the safety of passengers and drivers who use the platform very seriously and have zero-tolerance for any violence that happens during or around a ride made possible by our platform."
Buyole said Bolt will cooperate fully with police investigation and will also provide information that may lead to an arrest.
Sabrina Walter, chairperson for Women for Change, a non-profit organisation, said she was shocked by the incident and that it was not isolated.
Walter, who said she was in contact with one of the victims, said this was yet another brutal attack that highlighted the urgent need for action to ensure the safety of women using e-hailing services.
In 2022, a Bolt driver was arrested for rapes, three of which occurred after women requested a ride on the e-hailing platform.
According to TimesLive, it emerged in court at the time that Emmanuel Mudau joined Bolt as a driver in January 2022 and the first rape occurred eight days after he started. The second and third happened weeks apart.
One of his victims said Mudau had given her something to drink and applied a "red vaseline-like" substance on himself before raping her. The driver has since been sentenced to life behind bars.
Buyole said e-hailing companies should prioritise the safety of their passengers and provide training on preventing and responding to violence.
"It is a reminder of the pervasive threat of gender-based violence that our women face every single day in this country. Women should never fear for their safety when simply trying to get from one place to another," she said.
Walter said her organisation demanded immediate and meaningful action from Bolt and other e-hailing companies to address all passengers' safety and well-being.
Asked whether the matter had been reported to the police, Captain FC Van Wyk, spokesperson for the Western Cape police, said they did not have a record of the incident.
chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za
