'It's no competition, but there are provinces that are more corrupt than the Eastern Cape' - MEC Xolile Nqatha

A day after telling a memorial service of a departed comrade that it was un-ANC to discipline cadres that are in Covid-19 isolation because they are stressed and a disciplinary process would compromise their immune systems, Eastern Cape MEC Xolile Nqatha did his best to convince MPs that the province was not corrupt.

Nqatha was leading an Eastern Cape delegation that was appearing before the National Assembly's portfolio committee on co-operative governance & traditional affairs to talk about the province's response to Covid-19.

The meeting was robust, with MPs, including those of the ANC, asking tough questions of the province, which has been in the news for a number of Covid-19 scandals and corruption allegations.