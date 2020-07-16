Eastern Cape MEC says 'stressed cadreship' speech was about following due process on corruption

Eastern Cape Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha has defended his controversial speech about disciplinary proceedings being stayed for people affected by Covid-19, saying his message spoke against corruption and wrongdoing within the ANC.

Nqatha said his speech, which he made at a virtual memorial service for the late Buffalo City Metro speaker, Alfred Mtsi, in East London on Wednesday, was “edited in a negative way” to meet a certain narrative.

Mtsi, 69, died from Covid-19 complications at Life Beacon Bay hospital on Sunday morning.