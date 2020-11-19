Three children found dead in old car, after granny went to a funeral nearby

An incident in which three children, aged four, five and six, died is under investigation by police in the North West.

They were found dead at Botsalano village near Morokweng on Wednesday.

Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said according to reports, the grandmother allegedly left the children in the yard at about 10am to attend a funeral service in the same village.

She returned home at about 3.30pm and found the minors' lifeless bodies inside an old and unused vehicle that was parked in the yard.