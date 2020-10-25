Husband of woman killed in hit arrested

The family of one of the businesswomen murdered in Limpopo says the pain over their loss worsened after learning that her husband was among five men arrested for her death.

Makoena Mabusela-Leshabane, 46, a senior aviation finance consultant, and her friend Tebogo Mphuti, 35, who was in construction and property, were shot and killed in a suspected hit while they were about to view a warehouse to rent in Magnavia, Polokwane, on October 10.

They were shot dead at point-blank range.

Limpopo police on Thursday arrested five suspects aged between 25 and 56 in different areas on the East Rand.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said they were transported to Limpopo where the crime was committed and were expected to appear in court on Monday.