Husband of woman killed in hit arrested

The family of one of the businesswomen murdered in Limpopo says the pain over their loss worsened after learning that her husband was among five men arrested for her death.
Makoena Mabusela-Leshabane, 46, a senior aviation finance consultant, and her friend Tebogo Mphuti, 35, who was in construction and property, were shot and killed in a suspected hit while they were about to view a warehouse to rent in Magnavia, Polokwane, on October 10.
They were shot dead at point-blank range.
Limpopo police on Thursday arrested five suspects aged between 25 and 56 in different areas on the East Rand.
Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said they were transported to Limpopo where the crime was committed and were expected to appear in court on Monday.
In a statement released on Sunday morning, the family spokesperson of one of the businesswomen said: “During this difficult time of bereavement, there aren’t enough words to express the pain and shock we are going through.”
Sowetan has removed the name of the spokesperson and link to the businesswoman because it identifies the husband before he appears in court.
“We are yet to come to terms with the tragic passing of [name of relative] whose love for her family, friends and especially her husband and children, was beyond measure,” said the spokesperson.
She said the family was deeply and sincerely grateful for the love, compassion and messages of support that have been pouring in from friends, colleagues and members of the community since the incident happened.
“The swiftness and speed with which the police apprehended the suspects in the murder of [name of relative], has given us some measure of comfort that justice will be served,” the spokesperson added.
“We therefore appeal that we all must afford the police the time and space to conduct all necessary and thorough investigations to find answers to the dreadful events of 10 October 2020; events that led to the tragic passing of our beloved sisters,” she said.
