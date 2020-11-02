Harrowing account of torture of housebreaking suspect in police cells

Man relieved cops found guilty of brother's murder

The brother of a man who was murdered by two police officers while in custody after he was accused of a housebreaking is relieved that the pair were found guilty of his murder.



Innocent Sebediela died in the Ennerdale police station holding cells after he was tortured by constables Derrick Johnson and Abraham Dintwe in 2018. ..