'I played dead to escape gruesome murder'

A young man has told of how he had to play dead to save his life during a brutal attack which claimed the lives of his three uncles, one of them a cop, just two days after his father died.

Bonang Nyoka, 22, said he had to pretend he was dead for about 15 minutes following the attack in which his uncles – Sgt Aaron Senyane, 44, Tshepo Senyane, 55, and former police reservist Mluleki Bartman, 22 – were shot and killed in Wedela, Westonaria, on Thursday night.

He and Aaron’s five-year-old son, who was also in the car – a state-owned vehicle – during the attack were unharmed.

Aaron, a detective who was attached to Wedela police station, was on standby during the attack and had been to the police station earlier that evening.

Nyoka said he and his uncles were preparing for his father Khotso Senyane’s funeral when they were ambushed. Khotso died in hospital on Tuesday, just two days before the deadly attack.

“We were approaching my uncle’s house when I saw a group of five men, three were sitting in a storm water drain and two were standing. The ones standing fired shots at our vehicle and shot our tyre,” Nyoka said.

“My uncle (Aaron) told us to lie low before he took out his gun and fired several shots. He tried to run to the back of the vehicle we were in but he was shot before he made it to the back,” he said.

Nyoka described how the armed assailants then surrounded their vehicle and shot his uncle in the head at close range.

He said he was sitting in the back with his other uncle, Tshepo Senyane, and the boy.