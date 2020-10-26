Parents, stay alert all the times

Sadly, as we were enjoying the warm weather in Gauteng, tragedy struck as two children drowned while swimming in a river in Soweto yesterday.



According to the Community Policing Forum's Marlin Joseph, the two, aged 13 and 14, were swept away when they tried to rescue one of their friends at a Kliptown river. "The two jumped in to help her, she made it out and she is at Baragwanath Hospital. The two, we have just discovered them now, unfortunately they did not make it," Joseph told eNCA yesterday...