Limpopo husband charged with wife's murder

The husband of one of the two businesswomen who were killed execution style in Limpopo briefly appeared in court on Monday charged with his wife's murder together with four men.

Thabo Leshabane, 57, a husband to slain Makoena Mabusela-Leshabane, 46, appeared in the Polokwane magistrate's court together with Mbekezi Buthelezi, 25, Richard Zulu, 30, Sfiso Phigose, 34, and Emmanuel Dlamini, 30, in connection with the murder of his wife and her friend Tebogo Mphuti, 35.

The pair was gunned down on October 10 when they were about to view a warehouse in Magnavia, Polokwane.

All accused were charged with two counts of murder and conspiracy to commit murder. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the red Hyundai Accent that belongs to Zulu was used in the commission of the murders. Malabi-Dzhangi said the state alleged that Leshabane hired the hitmen to kill his wife but the motive was still unknown.

Leshabane, who passionately comforted his children as they laid their mother to rest during the funeral, was named as accused number one.