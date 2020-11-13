Mom in distress after DNA results show dead baby is not hers
Where is my real baby now, asks Mudau
"Where is my real baby, who is raising my baby as theirs while I am still alive and well?"
These are the emotional words of Vhutshilo Mudau after finding out that the dead baby that was presented to her by nurses hours after giving birth as her child was not hers...
