Entertainment

WATCH: Mshoza's greatest hits, from Kortes to Ayina chorus

19 November 2020 - 11:58

Kwaito star Mshoza, real name Nomasonto Maswanganyi, died at age 37 on Thursday morning.

Kwaito star Mshoza has died

Kwaito star Mshoza, real name Nomasonto Maswanganyi, has died at age 37.
News
3 hours ago

Here are some of the greatest hits from her music career:

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule and the asbestos case: ANC SG granted R200,000 bail
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X