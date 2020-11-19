WATCH: Mshoza's greatest hits, from Kortes to Ayina chorus
Kwaito star Mshoza, real name Nomasonto Maswanganyi, died at age 37 on Thursday morning.
Here are some of the greatest hits from her music career:
Shocking news of your departure , I’m so broken-hearted. 2020 it’s Enough 💔💔😭😭 #Mshoza #TheGodMother Kwaito super star is multiplied to us💔 pic.twitter.com/VXombG0QE5— luxolo luu “koyo” (@KoyoLuu) November 19, 2020
I'm deeply devastated! I've danced to Mshoza at all my parties, she's been my favorite artist since she 1st released kortes to abantu bam! RIP Bhoza! #RIPMshoza https://t.co/kx4se8Kttl— Tumi Makhubele (@TumiZiphora) November 19, 2020
Media and entertainment industry is going to play her music and market her cos she’s no more 🥺🥺🥺 they only show care when ur no longer breathing 🤯😟😟😔😞😒. #RIP. Mshoza pic.twitter.com/N5NKX6gD0a— FHEDZANI LOUIS LlOYD (@FHEDZANI5) November 19, 2020
