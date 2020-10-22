Gcina Mabizela dies in a hail of bullets

Killed taxi boss was warned to watch his back

A Johannesburg taxi boss who was gunned down in front of his home hinted to his family weeks before his death that there were people who wanted him dead.



Gcina Mabizela, chairperson of the Johannesburg, Benoni, Brakpan, Springs, Secunda and Witbank Taxi Association, was gunned down at about 6pm in Diepkloof, Soweto, on Monday, family spokesperson and nephew Thembeni Maluka told Sowetan yesterday...