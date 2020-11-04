South Africa

Burglary at Museum Africa leads to flooding, security to be beefed up

04 November 2020 - 15:16
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
The hip hop music exhibit at Museum Africa in Newtown was damaged by flooding after a break-in.
The hip hop music exhibit at Museum Africa in Newtown was damaged by flooding after a break-in.
Image: Gauteng Tourism Authority

A burglary at the Museum Africa in Newtown, Johannesburg, has led to flooding and damage to exhibits, including the hip hop music exhibits, after water pipes were broken.

MMC for community development Margaret Arnolds said there were internal processes underway to assess the damage to the facility.

Arnolds said the museum is one of the “flagship” institutions of the city tasked with the “protection, preservation and promotion” of heritage in the country and continent.

She said the city is in the process of “beefing up” security at facilities to avoid burglaries and vandalism.

“I am disturbed by these criminal acts which are undermining service delivery. There are  elements who have no regard for the important of heritage institutions.

“These acts come at a great cost to service delivery as resources have to be redirected for repairs, maintenance and security that would have assisted with other programmes.”

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bushiris’ bail bid succeeds: Evangelical couple released on R200,000 each in ...
Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
X