R280m facility fails safety standards
Women's monument in Tshwane 'a fire hazard'
A multimillion-rand grandiose museum built in Tshwane in honour of women for their contribution in the liberation struggle has been declared a fire hazard for failure to comply with safety standards.
As a result, the City of Tshwane has declined issuing a certificate of occupancy to the R280m Women's Living Heritage Monument in the Pretoria inner-city after the city's fire department found that it has no adequate fire combating systems...
