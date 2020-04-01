Eight fun things you can do during the coronavirus lockdown

As coronavirus continues to spread through SA, we are all aware of the number one rule: STAY AT HOME. On Monday March 23 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa made a brave, bold and decisive move declaring a nationwide lockdown for 21 days, starting on Thursday March 26 at midnight.

In a united effort to curb the spread of Covid-19, if you can stay at home, you should. But what to do, is the question. Because, let’s face it, being cooped up indoors requires relentless efforts in creativity to make sure you don’t go bonkers or, worse, start a lasting family feud over who didn’t pick up their socks or wash that mug.

Times are tough, so we’ve come up with ways to help you spend your spare time constructively …

1. BECOME A MICHELIN-STARRED CHEF

You already know how to make a toasted sarmie, and a killer eggs Benedict, but now is as good a time as any to elevate your cooking skills by learning from the best in the biz. Granted, it’s best you stay indoors – and only go grocery shopping when absolutely necessary (do not bulk buy!) – but you can still watch and learn, or use the ingredients you do have. Impress your friends by inviting them over for a Michelin meal when the lockdown is over.

Our picks:

Seven-time Michelin star chef Gordon Ramsay on Masterclass. (R250/month)

WATCH | Gordon Ramsay's Masterclass trailer: