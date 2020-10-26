The fight for Alf Kumalo’s legacy upsets his family years after his death

But all is not lost as they are busy with Kumalo’s other passion project, which was retrieving and owning his images.

Sizwe Kumalo, the youngest of six from Kumalo’s first marriage, said the children were upset that the museum was no longer functioning.

“If you go there now you will see boxes on the floor. All of us are upset and want to be able to move on with our lives – it’s been eight years. We would do anything to [speed up] the process if we could.”

Mzilikazi Kumalo, son from Kumalo’s second marriage, was equally frustrated.

“I grew up in that house – it has sentimental value to me. Nobody would let a property like that get run down, so it’s not by choice. It is a sensitive matter and is still a sore point for some family members.”

But Mzi said in the interim the family was working with the Photography Legacy Project to ensure his photographs were saved and stored on a digital archive so it could be accessed by the public.