Credo Mutwa dies unsung, without glory in his own motherland

Credo Mutwa was the stone that the builder refused, the prophet who was denied honour in the land of his forebears.

But following his passing in the early hours of Wednesday morning, at the ripe old age of 98, his place in history as a remarkable South African with an extraordinary intellect and powers of the second sight was acknowledged.

He had foreseen a number of historic events including the assassinations of John Fitzgerald Kennedy, Hendrik Verwoerd and Chris Hani.

But he was modest about it all.

"I'm not special. There are men and women who came before me in this regard," he onced told a TV host when he was asked about his unusual gift for seeing into the crystal ball.

He had famously predicted the June 16 1976 student uprisings, but what's not well-known is that he was gracious enough to reveal that there were other people who predicted the watershed event - peers and pupils who all lived in Soweto at the time.

Incidentally, all three were women - Lillian, Mateilari Teka and Dorcas Danisa.

He described the latter as "two of the best sangomas in the group of healers and diviners of which I am the ritual leader".

In Let Not My Country Die (1986), he recounts Danisa's vision in 1975.

"In the vision she saw the Virgin Mary holding a calendar in her hands, and telling her that death and conflict were coming to South Africa, and that when that happened she, Mrs Danisa, was to go out into the streets and try and save black children from getting killed. I, Credo Mutwa, was to assist her in my capacity as High Sanusi.