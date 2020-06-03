Former colonial president Marthinus Theunis Steyn's statue to finally be relocated to War Museum

The towering statue of the former colonial president of the Orange Free State, Marthinus Theunis Steyn, will finally fall from the University of Free State.

The statue, which has been in the front of the main building that houses the university's executive management, has been endorsed to be relocated to the War Museum in Bloemfontein.

The University of Free State (UFS) received confirmation from the Free State sports, arts, culture and recreation MEC Limakatso Mahasa who said the relocation was endorsed.

Mahasa's announcement came after the Appeal Committee of the Free State Provincial Heritage Resources Authority (FSPHRA) decided on August last year to uphold appeals from interested parties and to keep the statue at the university.

A special task team appointed by Professor Francis Petersen, rector and vice chancellor of the UFS to develop and implement a framework to engage with a review process on the position of the statue submitted an urgent request to Mahasa to appoint a tribunal and refer the university's appeal in terms of and in accordance with the provisions of the Section 49 (2) of the National Heritage Resources Act, No 25 of 1999.