SA’s heritage must join digital world to thrive and survive

There can be few South African music fans who have not felt a glow of pride to see the worldwide success of Master KG’s smash dance hit, Jerusalema, on dancefloors across the planet. The irresistible song is a shining example of one of SA’s most precious resources – our digital heritage.



Social media has exploded with clips of dancers from Paris to Puerto Rico showing their line-dancing prowess on the SA house classic. Incredibly, the video has amassed more than 150m views on YouTube...