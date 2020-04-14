South Africa

Retraction & apology: Hani family distances itself from 'youth foundation'

By staff reporter - 14 April 2020 - 12:39
Chris Hani.
Image: Tim Zielenbach/ Sunday Times

 

On April 10 we published a story "Chris Hani's family to launch initiative to build responsible youth culture".

The story was based on a press release from the Nelson Mandela Museum, which stated it was issued by the Hani family and invited people interested in the initiative to contact Nosipho Hani.

However, Chris Hani's widow, Limpho, and the family have distanced themselves from the initiative.

In a letter to TimesLIVE, they said they had not mandated anyone to launch or register a youth foundation in Chris Hani's name. Nor have they mandated anyone to speak for the family in relation to any foundation. 

We retract the story and apologise for not contacting the family ahead of publication.

Chris Hani's killer Janusz Walus will not get parole: justice minister

Janusz Walus, the man who killed SA Communist Party general secretary Chris Hani, will not be considered for parole, the department of justice and ...
4 weeks ago

