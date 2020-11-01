Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler puts Wish to the test

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use.

Wish customers - hold back on those orders

"I guess it's called Wish for a reason. All you ever do is wish the products you ordered are delivered.”

That comment by “Riaz G” on local consumer complaints platform HelloPeter.com sums up the sentiments of the scores of South Africans who have ordered items on China-based e-retailer wish.com's website during the course of 2020.

“Waiting three months for some items,” wrote Idley I.

“I am starting to believe Wish is a complete hoax. Their tracking is one big lie. Some items just never get shipped. They simply take items off your order list that you've paid for. Will never ever waste another cent on Wish.”

Pubeshnie’s HelloPeter complaint reads: “I purchased items for more than R1,000 from Wish in July. I thought they would take longer because of Covid-19, but my delivery date has long passed and there were no updates.

“I therefore asked for a refund but thus far, nothing."