In an accident, or missed an insurance payment? Here’s what you need to know

And if a policy lapses, it will have to be reissued, which means the underwriting process starts afresh, and not only could you be paying a higher premium as a result, but the insurer could impose a waiting period.

What if you have a car accident, for example, or your car is stolen during the grace period? “A claim can be submitted during the grace period, OSTI says, “but most policies will contain a suspensive condition saying that if the premium is not received within the grace period, the loss will not be covered.”

When dealing with a claim that was rejected based on the non-payment of premium, depending on the circumstances of the case and the terms of the policy, the policyholder protection rules may apply: “If a claimant submits a valid claim in respect of an event that occurred during the grace period, the value of the claim may be reduced by the sum of the unpaid premium.”

Accidents happen — here are the do's and don’ts

Even small car accidents can be traumatic, and that’s not the ideal state in which to do what you must to protect yourself from legal and financial problems down the line. You may want to print this out and keep it in your cubby. Also put a small notebook and pen in one of your car’s storage compartments.

— Put your hazards on, then check for injuries and car damage.

— Take photos of the accident scene from every angle.

— Get the names, ID numbers and contact details of witnesses and the registration numbers, make and colour of all cars involved in the accident.

— Write down the names and contact numbers of emergency personnel at the scene.

— If there are injuries, call 112 from your South African cellphone.

— Report the incident at the nearest police station within 24 hours of the accident.

— Report the accident to your insurance company, even if you don’t intend to claim for your own vehicle’s damage.

— Do not accept any liability for the accident at the scene, even if you were at fault. It’s best to let the authorities or your insurer handle this, insurer Santam warns.

— Do not allow your car to be towed by anyone other than the towing company that’s been authorised by your insurance company. Don’t fall for the tow truck operator’s “I’ll phone and check with your insurer for you” scam — have your insurer’s number saved in your phone and make that call yourself.

— If you are among the two thirds of motorists who do not have car insurance, do not sign any document handed to you by a tow truck operator unless it has a full quote for towing as well as the admin fee plus daily storage and security fees, plus the name and address of where they are towing the car to. Save one or both of SA’s towing associations into your cellphone — phone them from the scene of an accident and they will give you guidance and details about their members:

United Towing Association of SA (Utasa) call centre number: 0861 188 272

SA Towing & Recovery Association (Satra) 24-hour line: 0861 072 872

— Never put your signature above the tow truck form’s terms and conditions. Many state this: “By signature hereto, you agree to the terms and conditions on reverse hereof”. Those who don’t read the back of the form get a fright when they release their vehicles — a huge bill made up, for example, of towing rates of R5,500, storage of R250 a day, recovery of R2,300, admin of R950 and security of R950.

