Edgars' rapid about-turn on the axing of its six-month interest-free option

“I am astounded that Edgars can simply SMS changes to their terms of agreement with no warning or discussion,” a Ms Scott said on Twitter last week. “In store this week I was assured that no changes were expected to card holders. Bye-bye Edgars”.

“Olive” tweeted: “Even though there’s a business rescue plan, you and RCS can’t change clients' T&Cs without their consent and written agreement.”

The contract does allow for that, but clearly there was enough resistance to the interest-free option’s axing to make Retailability do a rapid rethink.

“It’s been a very complex process migrating the Edgars business from Edcon into Retailability,” Drieselmann said.

For one thing, RCS took over Edgars’ accounts when Edcon went into business rescue in April.

And there is clearly much to fix: the 17% market share Edgars had in 2007 has since dwindled to 6%.

“We have long way to go to restore Edgars to its former glory, but Edgars remains a powerful brand. When we return to providing the right product at the right price for the broader market in South Africa, I believe we’ll get many of our core customers back,” Drieselmann said.

But that new retail offering won’t happen until early next year. For now, Edgars’ 2 million account holders will be happy to know that the changes won’t include depriving them of their interest-free buy-now-pay-later option.

