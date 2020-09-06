Glass particles discovery in Liqui Fruit grape juice cans sparks batch recall

An entire batch of Liqui Fruit red grape juice has been recalled after three consumers found “small shards of glass” in their 330ml cans.

“The investigation as to the root cause and extent of the issue is under way,” a Pioneer Foods spokesperson said on Sunday.

“No-one has been hurt, as far as we are aware.”

As “a precautionary measure” the company is recalling the specific manufacturing batches of Liqui Fruit Red Grape 330ml cans from the market.

“The majority of this stock is still in warehouses and has not yet been purchased by consumers, but as concern for the welfare of our consumers is paramount, we are taking all possible steps to recover this stock quickly.”