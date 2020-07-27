Defaulting on insurance can come back to bite you

Is cancelling or defaulting on your car insurance policy or tracking service payment a risk you can afford to take?

It's a harsh reality, especially in this extraordinary no-fault crisis, but if you default on your payments without coming to an arrangement with the company concerned, you're exposing yourself to big, bad consequences.

Phillimon Monakedi knows that all too well. He let the insurance policy on his car lapse because, like so many people, he hasn't had an income since March.

He also hadn't paid his R152 monthly tracking fee to Cartrack since then.

And then disaster struck. On July 12, his car was hijacked in Lenasia while in his niece's possession. He contacted Cartrack and asked them to track and recover the vehicle, but didn't get the answer he was looking for.

"They told me they wouldn't do it for free because I hadn't been paying them, and that I must pay them the full recovery fee of R25,000 if I wanted them to recover the car," he said.

He didn't have access to that amount of money and had no insurance policy to claim on, so he felt utterly helpless, while continuing to get SMS alerts from Cartrack about the movements of his stolen vehicle.

I took up the case with Cartrack on his behalf. While accepting that the company had a legal right to respond as it did, I asked if they would consider recovering the car for Monakedi anyway. They did.

A delighted Monakedi sent me an e-mail a day later, saying his car had been recovered and was at the SAPS pound in Lenasia.