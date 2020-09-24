Zero tolerance for mask-dodgers in SA's skies

Under fire from passengers for being lax about passengers not conforming to mask wearing regulations on board their flights, Flysafair this week imposed a new zero tolerance policy — including issuing “yellow cards” to transgressors.

“The cabin crew are not enforcing the wearing of masks during the flight,” complained Sue Lovett, of Sandton, earlier this week.

She has flown from Joburg to Cape Town six times since mid-June when domestic flights resumed for business travel.

“Many passengers wear masks when embarking, but during the flight they hang around their necks,” she said. “It’s illegal and disrespectful to fellow passengers, but the crew do very little about it. I always sit in the first or second row, and I’ve watched them apply hand sanitiser to passengers with masks around their necks at the front toilet area, without saying a word.

“What is the point of the airline's e-mails, texts and pilot announcements about the need to wear a mask over both mouth and nose, if that isn’t enforced?”

Responding, FlySafair’s executive manager and chief marketing officer Kirby Gordon confirmed that several passengers had complained about mask non-compliance on board flights in recent weeks.

The airline is currently operating more than 70% of all domestic flights in SA.