About 5 million South Africans don't know they have insurance to help weather a financial storm

More than a quarter of South Africans who have credit life insurance policies — which could spare them or their families a financial crisis — don’t know they have them, the Financial Services Conduct Authority (FSCA) said on Wednesday.

“Our survey revealed that 26% of credit life policy holders have no idea that they have that protection,” said Caroline da Silva, the FSCA’s divisional executive of regulatory policy, at a virtual press conference.

“That’s about five million people, and the majority of them took out those policies when opening store accounts or taking out unsecured personal loans.”

What happens at the point of sale in those cases is problematic, she said. “This is a very long-standing problem and one which we will be focusing on.”

Credit life insurance is intended to cover a consumer’s monthly payments on their credit agreements, including personal loans, store and credit cards and car finance, should they be retrenched, become disabled, or die.

And thanks to a recent National Credit Act amendment, most credit life policies cover loss of income as well, such as that suffered by many during this year’s Covid-19 pandemic.

In keeping with the treating customers fairly regulatory approach, credit providers should make sure that what they are selling actually suits their customer’s purpose, Da Silva said.

“Products need to be simplified, with very clear wording.”

But if customers continue to blindly sign contracts because they’re keen to get their fridge or bed, she said, millions would continue to pay for credit insurance and other extras which they weren’t aware of, didn’t understand and would never claim on.

“Australia also had a major problem with consumer abuse around credit life policies, and they tackled that by detaching the agreement relating to the product from that pertaining to the financial extras,” Da Silva said.