Beware 'mixed' bank deposits & automatic contract extensions

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler’s “Watch-outs of the week”. In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, here is news you can use:

How fraudulent cheques slip under the radar

All South African banks are phasing out cheques as a payment mechanism, so those slips of paper will soon be a relic of a bygone area. Fraudsters, however, are still trying their luck with them.

Most sellers are wise to the cheque deposit scam, which is enabled by the fact that banks are entitled to credit the value of a cheque to their customer’s account before they have received the value of the cheque itself. The seller releases the goods, only to find out later the cheque was a dud.

That’s how Ridwaan Haffejee was recently defrauded to the tune of R72,000. He took issue with Absa for not using the words “cheque deposit”, which would have alerted him to how the fraudulent customer had “paid” for his goods.

Instead he saw instead the words “mixed deposit”, which didn’t raise alarm bells.

Only later did he discover the term meant the fraudster had made three deposits, all of them a mix of a dud cheque for a large amount and a tiny amount of cash. That suggests the fraudster knew the small cash amount would mean his intended victim would not see the words “cheque deposit” on his banking app, and be more likely to release the goods. And that’s exactly what happened.

Absa said the term “mixed deposit” would be “sunsetted” together with cheques at the end of the year.

In the meantime, Absa customers with goods to sell should be very wary the words “mixed deposit”.

Don’t expect a contract to end by itself

It may be called a “fixed term” contract — that’s your cellphone contract, gym contract, car tracking service contract or rental lease — but that term will automatically extend if you don’t give the service provider a month’s notice to end it.

The automatic rollover is allowed for in the Consumer Protection Act (CPA), and spelt out in the contacts’ terms and conditions, but many consumers make the expensive mistake of assuming their contracts automatically lapse at the end of that initial 12, 24 or 36 months.

It does not end without you giving one month’s written notice.

If you don’t, the contract “rolls over” to a month-to-month basis, meaning you can cancel at any time by giving a month’s written notice.

Until you do, you remain liable for the monthly subscription.

Lindiwe is being hounded to pay about R5,000 to a car tracking company. When her three-year contract term was up in July 2016, she assumed the contract had lapsed and her financial obligation was over.

But because she didn’t give written notice to cancel, the contract remained active, and she remained legally obliged to keep paying the monthly tracking fee.