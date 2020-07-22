Pineapple prices boom as SA's home brewers work around booze ban

Fred Visser of KwaZulu-Natal pineapple producer Gwanzi Queen Pineapples said the unexpected boom was welcome after many tough, drought-stricken years, when production costs outstripped the prices the industry fetched for their pineapples.

“Right now demand is greater than supply, which is driving up the price, as with any commodity,” he said.

“We have no control over what people are doing with the pineapples they buy, but I’m not complaining about the demand.”

Visser knows all too well that that demand will subside when alcohol sales resume, along with the prices he and other farmers fetch for their prickly produce.

“And when the prices are below cost again, no-one will help us. We’ll have to look after ourselves and our workers.”

