Let restaurants outside 'alcohol-related trauma hotspots' sell booze, Rasa suggests

The restaurant industry is pleading with the presidency to allow restaurants operating “beyond alcohol-related trauma hotspots” to sell alcohol to customers, provided they order a main meal.

“This would effectively prevent the restaurant turning into a bar,” a firm of attorneys acting for the Restaurant Association of SA (Rasa) said in a letter addressed to the office of the president on Monday.

Rasa argued that just as President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government would adopt a “differentiated approach” to deal with areas with far higher levels of Covid-19 infection and transmission — coronavirus hotspots — so the statistics relating to alcohol-related trauma should be used to regulate the sale and distribution of alcohol in restaurants.

The restaurant industry was being “punished” because of the actions of “a few South Africans who are unable to control themselves around alcohol”, Rasa said.