'Highly unlikely' you can get Covid-19 from food, say experts

It’s highly unlikely that you can get Covid-19 from food, a team of international experts on food contamination has said.

“Considering that there are to date no proven cases or scientific associations between food consumption and Covid-19, it is highly unlikely that SARS-CoV-2 constitutes a food safety risk,” said the International Commission on Microbiological Specifications for Foods (ICMSF) in a position paper circulated this week.

Spearheaded by Pretoria-based microbiologist Prof Lucia Anelich, the initiative saw her collaborating with colleagues in Canada, the US and the Netherlands, with inputs from other ICMSF members and consultants in academia, government and industry across the world.

“It’s vital that one differentiates a hazard from a risk,” said Anelich. “The mere presence of an infectious agent in a food does not necessarily translate into human infection.

“Despite the many billions of meals consumed and food packages handled since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, to date there has not been any evidence that food, food packaging or food handling is a source or important transmission route for SARS-CoV-2 resulting in Covid-19.”