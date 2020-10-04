Flush away woman's R130,000 water leak debt, public protector tells Tshwane

The public protector has directed the City of Tshwane to consider writing off the debt of a Pretoria resident who racked up a water bill of more than R250,000 due to an undetected underground leak.

Gerda van Schalkwyk approached the public protector in December 2018, alleging that the city council unduly delayed sending her an accurate bill, as a result of which she suffered improper prejudice.

“She knew something was horribly wrong when her daily water consumption suddenly shot up to 26.52 kilolitres on July 22 2015 from the regular consumption of 4.74kl,” said the public protector’s spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe.

“Her bill for the 92-day period from July 2 to October 2 2015 was a whopping R167,900.81.

“At that point, she considered other factors that may have led to the excessive consumption and sought the services of a leak detection plumber.

“The leak was detected on November 4 2015 and repaired. It was found below the ground surface, which is why she hadn’t been aware of it.”