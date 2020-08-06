Motorists pay volunteers to fix potholes in Nelson Mandela Bay

The failure by Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to fix the potholes in Old Uitenhage Road between Smartie Town and Missionvale township has prompted four unemployed residents to fix the road themselves. In return, motorists give them money.

For years the road has repeatedly been flooded by blocked and overflowing sewage drains in Smartie Town.

One of the residents who took matters into her own hands is Theresa Fisanti. “Since last year this road has been like this,” she said. “Early in the morning and afternoon there is always traffic congestion here. Vehicles have to drive on one side of the road.

“The congestion makes school kids and workers late. We decided to fix this road because our municipality has failed to do so. Taximen and motorists give us tips. We share those tips among ourselves,” she said.

Megan Stoltz, who lives nearby, said the volunteers “are not only helping the motorists, they have also helped me too”. When the potholes overflow with sewage it spreads into her yard, she said.