Nelson Mandela Bay's water woes — municipal leak ‘reported before lockdown’

While residents have been forced to make do with an intermittent supply, or no water at all, for days, clean water has been continually leaking from a municipal building in KwaNobuhle, Uitenhage.

The building in Ponana Tini Road, housing a customer care facility, a police satellite office and Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda) offices, has clean water leaking from the ablution facilities.

Workers there claim the leak was reported before the lockdown. Municipality spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said yesterday officials had referred the matter to the water team who had been instructed to fix the leak within two days.

Meanwhile, infrastructure and engineering head Mongameli Bobani informed Bay residents two water supply zones remained affected by disruptions.

The first was Chelsea zone, affecting Malabar, Westering, Linton Grange, Sherwood, Hunters Retreat, parts of Rowallan Park, Parsons Vlei and Greenbushes.