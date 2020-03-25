10 key questions about the Covid-19 lockdown answered

Midnight on Thursday will mark the start of a new period of uncertainty as South Africans adapt to life under a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. We answer 10 key questions that are on most people's minds at the moment.

1. What proof must I produce to show I am on my way to buy groceries?

Individuals must stay at home unless they are buying groceries or petrol, getting social grants, banking or seeking medical care, which are allowed during lockdown.

As to what exactly you need to have on you isn't immediately clear.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said that public transport - including e-hailing services - will be available to take people shopping or to fulfil other essential services.

"All people are catered for in terms of public transport - prioritising essential services, that takes into consideration people needing to go to hospitals, to buy groceries and so on. You will be carted for during 5am and 9am, and again between 4pm and 8pm.