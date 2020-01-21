Taxi driver told he owes R68,000 for water after municipality 'fails to fix leaks'

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality says resident Lubabalo Vesele owes R68,000 for water. But Vesele says he has been complaining about a water leak outside his gate since 2018.

He is one of several Uitenhage residents who say the municipality has failed to fix water leaks and has instead slapped them with huge water bills.

“Since 2018, I had been reporting the urgent matter of a water leak in my yard to the municipality,” says Vesele. “However, the officials kept giving me different reference numbers instead of coming to fix the leak.”

Vesele lives alone in his house. He is a taxi driver and is out of his house for 10 hours a day.

He said his house walls had cracked as a result of the leak.

“In 2019, I had to hire a bricklayer to mend my walls to avoid possible caving in.”

He said there was so much water in his yard that a construction worker kept drawing water to use on building sites in the area.